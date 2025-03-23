Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is set to surprise his fans with his latest movie 'Sikandar', is making headlines for his thoughtful gesture towards three young fans.

But why is the video in spotlight? In the now-viral clip, actor Salman Khan is seen sitting beside Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when three girls join the stage to touch Salman Khan's feet. As they dive in to touch his feet, the actor immediately gets up and happily interacts with the young fans.

As shown in the video, the fans reportedly ignored the Maharashtra deputy CM at the event, sparking online reactions.

"Even the CM is not being valued before Salman Khan", an user wrote.

Several others praised Salman Khan, saying, "Most loved movie star of Indian cinema Salman khan".

A third joined, "He gained this respect".