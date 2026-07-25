'Salman Khan darr gaya': Superstar BLASTS trolls mocking him for being 'BJP mouthpiece', fans say 'Narendra Modi toh aapse darta hai'

Salman Khan took the internet by storm with his midnight post, hitting back at the trolls for mocking him for being a BJP mouthpiece against the student protest.

Actor Salman Khan crashed the internet again with his late-night post. But this time, he also addressed the allegation of him being 'scared' of the BJP government. In the last 3 days, Salman has won over his fans and the masses all over again as he posted in support of students and activist Sonam Wangchuk. On July 22, he wrote a long post, applauding the students' protest. On July 23, he dropped another post, advising students to go home and Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Netizens found this post favoring the BJP, and they even mocked Khan for 'being scared' of the government and thus giving such suggestions.

Salman Khan's latest karara jawaab to his haters

On July 25, at 2.18 am, Salman dropped two pics, flexing his sweaty, toned body and abs after a rigorous workout at the gym. He mocked the trolls and wrote, "Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya.." With this, Salman gave a subtle but tight reply to naysayers who were speculating that Bhaijaan is under the influence of Modi sarkar.

Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya.. pic.twitter.com/CPTQpxWRsP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 24, 2026

How the internet reacted to Salman Khan's latest post

Salman's latest pic went viral in no time, with fans praising him, his witty reply, and his muscular body. A netizen wrote, "Salman bhai, you don't fear anyone; everyone knows that. I think your purpose isn't to fight with anyone or belittle anyone, but to show people the right direction and stand up for what's right. The person who speaks the truth with a pure heart doesn't even need to fear anyone." Another netizen wrote, "He is a Bhai for a reason; he is afraid of no one!"

Also read: Munawar Faruqui BLASTS Bollywood for showing concern for student protest after PM Narendra Modi's statement: 'Pichle 25 din se chup rahe'

One of the netizens wrote, "Bhaijan So jaiyye! Salman kisi ke baap se bhi nahi darta!" Another section of netizens cited that the BJP government got scared by his posts, and thus PM Modi decided to address the issue in public. "Salman se Modi darta hai," wrote a netizen. On the work front, Salman's upcomin film Maatrabhumi is stuck in a limbo, and it's expected to hit cinemas in 2027. He will also be seen in Vamshi Paidipally's actioner with Nayanthara, currently titled SVC63.