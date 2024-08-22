Salary: Rs 30 crore, Job: To off-on switch, still no one wants to do this job because...

Many places on Earth remain a mystery for people. Today we are going to tell you about one such lighthouse. Which not only helps in navigation for ships but is also a wonderful example of architecture. For people who like adventure, this place is no less than heaven. This video is going viral on social media these days, in which it is not easy for anyone to stay even for one night.

A well-paying position at the renowned Pharos of Alexandria pays Rs 30 crores and provides luxury, but it also presents an unforeseen and difficult obstacle that very few people can overcome. Find out why this is still one of the hardest jobs in the world.

A hurricane was once encountered by renowned sailor Captain Moresius near Alexandria, Egypt. There were several large, concealed rocks in the vicinity, which caused his ship to capsize and result in a catastrophic loss of life and property. This incident made clear how important guiding lights are for safe ship navigation.

The emperor of the day called for an architect, realising the need for a compass.

In order to guide ships away from the hazardous rocks and provide light, the architect was given the task of erecting a tower in the middle of the sea.

In the Egyptian port of Alexandria, the lighthouse was constructed on the island of Pharos. Known as 'The Pharos of Alexandria,' it stands as one of the finest engineering feats of its era.

Inside the lighthouse, a sizable fire was started, and lenses were used to magnify the light so that it could be seen far away.

In order to ensure safe navigation, avoid shipwrecks, and save lives, lighthouses were essential. Being the first lighthouse ever built, it established a standard for other lighthouses around the globe.

Lighthouses were first constructed on coasts, then in rocky places; once electricity was discovered, they changed to employ electric lights.

Making sure the light never went out was the main duty of the lighthouse keeper. Because of its remote location and high risk, the work was regarded as the hardest in the world even with a huge yearly income of Rs 30 crores.

The keeper was required to stay by themselves in the middle of the sea, withstand strong storms, and make sure the light was always on.

High sea surges frequently assaulted the lighthouse, sometimes covering it entirely and endangering the life of the keeper.

Despite high-salary income and little work, no one could take on this job because of the severe conditions and lonely nature of the work.