A recent report by The Telegraph has revealed a surprising pay disparity in the UK, where prisoners in low-security jails are earning more than prison guards, midwives, biochemists, and other professionals. This has sparked questions about income inequality and the fairness of the system.

Inmates in open prisons, which allow them to work outside during the day, reportedly earned significant amounts last year. The highest-paid prisoner had a net income of $46,005 (Rs 38.84 lakh), with a gross salary of $57,640 (Rs 48.66 lakh). Data from the Home Office shows that nine other prisoners earned over $28,694 (Rs 24.22 lakh) annually, with the average working prisoner making nearly $25,061 (Rs 21.16 lakh) per year.

In contrast, the average salary for a prison officer is $35,085 (Rs 29.62 lakh), and new recruits earn about $30,073 (Rs 25.39 lakh) annually. Even midwives, with an average net income of $45,889 (Rs 38.74 lakh), and biochemists ($45,844, Rs 38.74 lakh) fall behind some inmates’ earnings.

Many high-earning inmates work in lucrative roles such as lorry driving, while their income is subject to taxes, fines, and a 40% levy that funds victim charities.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson clarified that these work opportunities are part of rehabilitation programs for inmates nearing the end of their sentences. “Some offenders spend part of their day in the community working before returning to prison,” they explained.

Despite deductions, critics argue that prisoners out-earning civil professionals reflects deeper issues of wage disparity and undervaluation of essential jobs. The debate continues over whether such programs strike the right balance between rehabilitation and fairness.