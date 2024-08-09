Salaries of staff of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence Antilia will leave you shocked

Antilia, renowned as one of the most opulent private residences globally, maintains a shroud of secrecy around its internal affairs, particularly the remuneration of its staff

In the shadow of Mumbai's skyline stands Antilia, the private fortress of Mukesh Ambani, whose very existence fuels curiosity and speculation. What lies within its walls is the subject of endless fascination, but one mystery remains particularly intriguing: the salaries of its employees.

Antilia, renowned as one of the most opulent private residences globally, maintains a shroud of secrecy around its internal affairs, particularly the remuneration of its staff. Despite this confidentiality, whispers and occasional leaks paint a picture of unprecedented luxury. The exact figures of employee salaries at Antilia remain elusive, yet media reports provide tempting glimpses.

In 2017, a social media video exposed the extraordinary salary of Mukesh Ambani's personal driver, reported to be around Rs 2 lakh per month. This revelation set the stage for further speculation about the financial rewards awaiting those employed at this grand residence. A recent media report highlighted that a chef working within the walls of Antilia also commands a salary exceeding Rs 2 lakh, with some culinary experts earning even more, based on their skills and experience.

The lavishness of Antilia extends beyond mere salaries. Employees are provided with a range of benefits including accommodation, food, travel, and medical facilities, creating an attractive package that few can resist. The 24-hour security system necessitates highly skilled personnel, and the array of specialised services offered—personal chefs, butlers, technical experts—demands top-tier talent. This not only raises the salaries but also enhances the employees' career prospects significantly.

Moreover, Antilia employees receive additional perks such as bonuses, stock options, and travel opportunities. Reports also suggest that the company supports the education of employees' children abroad, further illustrating the extensive benefits associated with working at this prestigious address.