Sakshi Dhoni’s new video of MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva goes viral – WATCH

Dhoni, Sakshi and Ziva went to witness a fireworks display and Sakshi has now shared a video of the visit on her Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

File photo

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni welcomed the New Year with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Dhoni, Sakshi and Ziva went to witness a fireworks display and Sakshi has now shared a video of the visit on her Instagram account. Sakshi also posted a message with the video in which she has wished her followers a happy new year.

In the video, Ziva can be seen laughing while Dhoni is holding her in his arms, Both Dhoni and Sakshi can be seen enjoying the fireworks as Sakshi records the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

The video shared by Sakshi Dhoni has now gone viral on the internet as it has received over three lakh likes so far.

One person commented, "Wish you very Happy New Year 2023 with love, Prosperity, Good Health, Wealth and peace of life. " Another person wrote, "What a start of new year morning seeing my main man." A third person added, "Everything gets even more special when it gets a Mahi touch. "

