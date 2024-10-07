Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Kashmiri boy Sajad Mehraj, 19, sets an example by scoring 650/750 in NEET UG and works at a naan stall to support his family. He has a great story that shows perseverance and hard work can help one overcome a lot of adversities.

A look at Sajad’s daily life will show how hard-working he is. He rises at 4 in the morning and spends seven to eight hours a day at his stall to bake about 300 naans. Nevertheless, he attends online lectures from Physics Wallah as well as does his studies besides the home responsibilities he has. He did this because a classmate once told him that he was wasting his time on education. But the attempts were made possible by encouragement from his sister, a doctor by profession, who challenged him to defy the critics.

The same can be said for his academic success story. Sajad was a bright student and was at the top of his local cluster in eighth grade and was awarded the scholarship from the Kashmir Education Initiative in ninth grade. Even his headmaster bought a course from Physics Wallah for Rs 2,000 to support his medical dreams.

Sajad has had a lot of support from his family. His father, though illiterate, has always valued education for his children. Another instance is when he did not succumb to societal pressures to remove his daughter from school; the two children were allowed to make their dreams come true.

Sajad is now preparing to join the Government Medical College in Handwara, and his future seems quite bright. Even Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey has agreed to bear all his college expenses so he could concentrate on his studies without any financial burden. This paper, therefore, narrates Sajad Mehraj’s story as a success story that will inspire many students who are facing similar challenges to persevere and work hard in order to achieve their dreams.