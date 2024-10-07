Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet woman whose old dream revived as she received job's offer letter after 48 years

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lavish Navratri garba and dandiya night's video with family resurfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane’s  5 films you must watch

CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane’s  5 films you must watch

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

HomeViral

Viral

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

He has a great story that shows perseverance and hard work can help one overcome a lot of adversities

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kashmiri boy Sajad Mehraj, 19, sets an example by scoring 650/750 in NEET UG and works at a naan stall to support his family. He has a great story that shows perseverance and hard work can help one overcome a lot of adversities.

A look at Sajad’s daily life will show how hard-working he is. He rises at 4 in the morning and spends seven to eight hours a day at his stall to bake about 300 naans. Nevertheless, he attends online lectures from Physics Wallah as well as does his studies besides the home responsibilities he has. He did this because a classmate once told him that he was wasting his time on education. But the attempts were made possible by encouragement from his sister, a doctor by profession, who challenged him to defy the critics.

The same can be said for his academic success story. Sajad was a bright student and was at the top of his local cluster in eighth grade and was awarded the scholarship from the Kashmir Education Initiative in ninth grade. Even his headmaster bought a course from Physics Wallah for Rs 2,000 to support his medical dreams.

Sajad has had a lot of support from his family. His father, though illiterate, has always valued education for his children. Another instance is when he did not succumb to societal pressures to remove his daughter from school; the two children were allowed to make their dreams come true.

Sajad is now preparing to join the Government Medical College in Handwara, and his future seems quite bright. Even Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey has agreed to bear all his college expenses so he could concentrate on his studies without any financial burden. This paper, therefore, narrates Sajad Mehraj’s story as a success story that will inspire many students who are facing similar challenges to persevere and work hard in order to achieve their dreams.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lavish Navratri garba and dandiya night's video with family resurfaces

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lavish Navratri garba and dandiya night's video with family resurfaces

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia due to...

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia due to...

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semifinal after 6-wicket win over Pakistan?

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semifinal after 6-wicket win over Pakistan?

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement