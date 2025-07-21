Saiyaara mania reaches new heights as fan attends screening with IV drip, netizens say, 'Bro is injecting feelings through pipe', watch

A video is going viral on the internet, where a fan with IV drip can be seen attending the Saiyaara's screening. The video shared by an Instagram user named @iamfaisal04 was posted two days ago and has since gained over 9 lakh views, over 27,000 likes, and numerous comments.

Saiyaara has become a sensation among film enthusiasts, with its unique storyline and emotional touch. The debut film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has received overwhelming love from audiences. The film's ability to evoke emotions and spark discussions has made it a must-watch. A recent incident showcased the dedication of a Saiyaara fan, who attended a screening while receiving medical treatment.

The video of the fan watching Saiyaara with an IV drip sparked a frenzy on social media. The comments section was filled with diverse opinions, ranging from amazement to humor.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment sectio, one user wrote, "Thanks Mark Zuckerberg for the live Telecast of the movie on Instagram. Loved the movie."

Another wrote, “Itni dedication? Movie ke liye hospital se uthkar chle gye?

“Are bhai pahle ilaaj to kar le. [Bro, get your treatment done first.],” said a third user.

"Bro is injecting feelings through pipe," added a forth user.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara tells the story of two young individuals, Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, who navigate the challenges of life and love. The film's storyline is powerful and has resonated with audiences. The emotional touch of the film has made it a standout in its genre.

The film has received positive reviews from critics, with many praising its unique storyline and emotional impact.

The film's impact on audiences is undeniable, and it has become a phenomenon in its own right. The Saiyaara mania has sparked discussions and debates, making it a must-watch for film enthusiasts.