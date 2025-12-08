Saina Nehwal recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar entry step, her dad grabs attention with fun cameo

Saina Nehwal recreated Akshaye Khanna’s viral Dhurandhar entry step, but her father stole the spotlight with his fun cameo.

In a short video captured during an outing, Saina Nehwal attempted to recreate Akshaye Khanna’s stylish entry sequence from the film Dhurandhar. But what made the moment unexpectedly delightful was the surprise participation of her father, which instantly became the highlight of the video. With effortless charm, he struck poses reminded of Akshaye’s father, the legendary actor Vinod Khanna, adding a cheeky old-school touch to a fun moment.

Saina summed up the energy of the clip perfectly with her caption: 'When you are #AkshayeKhanna fan, and papa is #VinodKhanna fan.'

The viral track behind the trend

The entry scene features the track FA9LA, which has quickly become one of the most replayed songs from Dhurandhar. The high-octane number plays when Akshaye Khanna makes his first appearance as Rehman Dakait, depicted as a Pakistani crime lord-turned-politician.

The track itself has an international flavour, composed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. Its rhythmic punch, combined with Akshaye’s effortless on-screen presence, has helped FA9LA explode beyond film audiences and into social media trends.

Ranveer Singh joins the buzz

Ranveer Singh, who leads Dhurandhar, added even more fuel to the fire. He shared the song on social media with a short caption: 'So here’s ’THAT’ track from the movie.'

Dhurandhar makes box office waves

Beyond social media, Dhurandhar has delivered a powerful performance in theatres. The film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India during its opening weekend and reached Rs 140 crore worldwide. It has secured itself as one of the biggest box-office hits of the season.