Eyewitnesses reported that Dr. Lakshya, a resident doctor in the surgery department, was allegedly threatened by Brijendra Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Armed Police and Training in Puducherry, after he expressed dissatisfaction with the care provided to his wife.

Safdarjung Hospital temporarily suspended operations at its emergency ward on Monday, November 25, after a resident doctor reportedly faced verbal abuse from a senior IPS officer. The officer's wife was receiving treatment at the hospital at the time.

Anita Roy, the wife of the IPS officer, had been admitted to the hospital for postoperative complications following surgery at the Sports Injury Centre (SIC) of Safdarjung Hospital.

In response to the incident, medical staff lodged complaints with hospital authorities. However, after receiving no adequate response, the medical team decided to suspend their duties in the emergency ward. The hospital subsequently requested the IPS couple to leave, which allowed emergency services to resume operations.

CCTV footage reviewed by this newspaper reveals Yadav confronting the resident doctor in an aggressive manner, accompained by several men in police uniforms. Although the video lacked audio, it clearly showed Yadav exhibiting threatening body language and repeatedly gesturing at the doctor by pointing his finger.

“The resident doctor was verbally assaulted and threatened regarding his career while assessing the patient on a surgery reference call. My colleagues and seniors expressed their agitation and went to speak with the authorities, but unfortunately, we were not heard satisfactorily and received no response from the concerned consultant in SIC or the hospital authorities. As a result, we were compelled to withdraw our duties in the ER 3 emergency until the issue was properly resolved,” said Dr. Rajat Gangwar, a senior resident doctor at SIC, Safdarjung.

The Residents Doctors' Association (RDA) at the hospital has condemned the reported incident of "verbal harassment and bullying" and is calling for an apology from the IPS officer involved.

“The concerned person, Mr. Brijendra Kumar Yadav (IPS Officer), and the husband of patient Mrs. Anita Roy (admitted to the seventh floor of the SIC building), engaged in behavior that was both disgraceful and unacceptable. Such actions, particularly from a senior government official, are highly condemnable and violate the dignity of healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to serve patients,” the RDA stated.

The RDA also demanded an apology from Brijendra Kumar Yadav to uphold the morale and dignity of healthcare workers. "We also call upon the hospital administration and authorities to ensure accountability for this incident and prevent similar occurrences in the future, reinforcing the safety and respect of healthcare professionals within the hospital premises,” it added.