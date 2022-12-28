Search icon
Sachin Tendulkar shares glimpse of first Kayaking lesson, says 'decided to paddle instead of...'

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of his first Kayaking lessons on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Known for his social media posts, Sachin Tendulkar is a fan-favourite when it comes to Instagram. The Master Blaster has kept his fans well-updated about his life post-retirement including his cooking skills and love for animals. 

Iconic cricket, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a sneak-peak into his holiday in Thailand. Tendulkar uploaded a video today (December 28) where he is seen learning a few techniques of Kayaking from a professional. 

 

 

Uploading the video, Sachin wrote in his captions, "Decided to paddle up instead of padding up for a change." The video has so far garnered nearly 13 million likes. Reacting to the video on fan wrote, “God living his dreams.” Another Instagram user said, "Bro remember who you are teaching ….? You are teaching the God …."

Not only fans but another iconic cricketer and team former BCCI chairperson, Saurav Ganguly also commented on the video and wrote, "Sach.. I just saw u at phulay bay .. r u there." 

A few days back, Sachin shared a photo of himself from the trip while having a meal by the beach and wrote, "Just can't get enough of this view!"

