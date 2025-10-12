Sachin Tendulkar shares special birthday post for daughter Sara Tendulkar: 'You’ve always...'
Sara Tendulkar shares an unbreakable bond with her father. She is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday, October 12.
Sachin Tendulkar has shared a heartfelt birthday post for her daughter Sara Tendulkar with touching memories and her childhood photos. Born on October 12, 1997, Sara is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday. She shares an unbreakable bond with her father. Often seen accompanying him at public events and foundation initiatives, Sara has grown up in the spotlight.
The cricket legend wished Sara on her birthday with a moving post. "From our shared laughs to your biggest dreams, Sara, you’ve always made us proud. Happy Birthday! Keep shining bright," he wrote on X with three pictures.
From our shared laughs to your biggest dreams, Sara, you’ve always made us proud. Happy Birthday! Keep shining bright. pic.twitter.com/x7ppbi5UGY— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 12, 2025
In August this year, Sara officially stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai. The studio is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy franchise.
After completing her schooling at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Sara moved to the UK for higher studies. She earned a degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, demonstrating her deep commitment to health and education.