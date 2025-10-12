Sachin Tendulkar shares special birthday post for daughter Sara Tendulkar: 'You’ve always...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Diljit Dosanjh supports Deepika Padukone in 8-hour shift row? Here's the truth

Russia's BIG warning to US over Tomahawk missile supply to Ukraine: 'Just imagine...'

BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: 'Don't want peace, we have other options...'

IND vs WI: ICC takes firm action against Windies pacer Jayden Seales after unexpected incident with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...

Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to contest on 101 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP gets...

Not Amazon, ED gives BIG offer to this e-commerce giant to settle FEMA violation case, says 'admit fault, pay...'

Meet Himanshu Jakhar, India's teen javelin sensation who shattered Neeraj Chopra's historic junior meet record

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...

Sara Tendulkar shares an unbreakable bond with her father. She is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday, October 12.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 07:46 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar has shared a heartfelt birthday post for her daughter Sara Tendulkar with touching memories and her childhood photos. Born on October 12, 1997, Sara is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday. She shares an unbreakable bond with her father. Often seen accompanying him at public events and foundation initiatives, Sara has grown up in the spotlight.

Sachin Tendulkar wishes daughter Sara with special post

The cricket legend wished Sara on her birthday with a moving post. "From our shared laughs to your biggest dreams, Sara, you’ve always made us proud. Happy Birthday! Keep shining bright," he wrote on X with three pictures.

Sara enters wellness landscape

In August this year, Sara officially stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai. The studio is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy franchise.

Sara Tendulkar's education

After completing her schooling at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Sara moved to the UK for higher studies. She earned a degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master’s in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, demonstrating her deep commitment to health and education.

READ | Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting

