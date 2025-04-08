Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Tendulkar, a pediatrician in 1995. The couple has two children—Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history. Born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Tendulkar was introduced to cricket when he was 11. He made his international debut at just 16 years old in a Test match against Pakistan in 1989 and went on to become India’s youngest Test cricketer. Over his illustrious career spanning more than two decades, Tendulkar set numerous records, including scoring 100 international centuries and accumulating over 34,000 runs across formats. He was instrumental in India’s victory in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 after playing his 200th Test match.

Off the field, Sachin Tendulkar is a devoted family man. He married Anjali Tendulkar, a pediatrician in 1995. The couple has two children—Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar have both studied at Mumbai's prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Sara Tendulkar, born on October 12, 1997, later moved to London to study medicine at University College London (UCL).

Arjun Tendulkar, born on September 24, 1999, completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and went on to graduate from Mumbai University. He is also known for his cricketing career, playing domestic cricket for Mumbai and representing the Mumbai Indians in the IPL