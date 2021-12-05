Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar goes on a date night, photos go VIRAL

Sara Tendulkar, the eldest daughter of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, is without doubt a popular and admired figure in India and Sara always remains in the limelight.

It would not be wrong to say that Sara has managed to remained in the spotlight for all the right reasons and his legendary father has also played an important role in it. Sara enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her fans go nuts every time Sara posts a video or photo on Instagram.

As usual, the latest Instagram story of Sara is now breaking the internet and it has gone viral. In her latest post, Sara has uploaded a photo of herself holding hands with her date.

Sara Tendulkar and singer Kanika Kapoor are very good friends and they often comment on each other’s photos.