Nostalgia took over fans as the yesteryear cricketing stars assembled under the floodlights of a packed DY Patil Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar, also known as God of Cricket, turned back the clock with his classic innings in the International Masters League in Navi Mumbai.

England gave a target of 133 runts to India and Gurkeerat Singh Mann got the chase off to a blistering start, smashing five boundaries in the first two overs. Sachin then joined the party, hitting back-to-back boundaries in the third over to help Punjab get off to a strong start.

Sachin Tenduka's masterclass

Sachin Tendulkar continued his aggressive approach, hitting a boundary in the fourth over before launching into Tim Bresnan in the sixth over, hitting three consecutive boundaries including a six over deep square leg. He finished his innings on 34 off 21 balls with Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who was equally aggressive with an unbeaten 35-ball 63.

The 75-run opening stand was broken in the seventh over when Chris Schofield dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for 34. The electric atmosphere at the stadium came to a brief standstill once Sachin made his way back to the pavilion.

However, a crowd of 36,000 at the Navi Mumbai stadium witnessed a vintage masterclass from Sachin Tendulkar, leaving them with goosebumps. The highlight of the evening was the iconic "Sachin, Sachin" chants from the crowd.

The clips from this match was shared online and social media users could not stop themselves from praising Sachin Tendulkar.

Social media reaction

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user shared the clip and wrote, "God of cricket never disappoints us."

Another said, "Vintage Sachin Tendulkar".

A third user commented, "Nothing has changed. Same energy and same attitude."

"Inject this shot into my veins and my neurological problems will go away," said a forth user.

Earlier, Dhawal Kulkarni and Pawan Negi restricted England Masters to 132 for eight with economical spells. Kulkarni took 3 for 21, while Negi picked up two wickets for 16 runs.

An unbeaten 63 off 36 balls from Gurkeerat Singh Mann, backed by a fiery opening stand, helped India Masters chase down the target with 8.2 overs to spare. Yuvraj Singh added the finishing touch with a quickfire 27 not out off 14 balls.

India Masters have now won both their matches and are at the top of the points table. They will face South Africa Masters in their next match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.