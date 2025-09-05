'Sachin Tendulkar loved my Kaali Dal, even asked me to teach Anjali...': Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recalls couple's dating days

Teaching Anjali Tendulkar how to make Kaali Dal remains one of the most cherished moments of Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's culinary journey. "Eventually, Anjali came to our kitchen for two afternoons when the restaurant was closed, and I personally taught her how to make Kaali Dal."

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's appetite for delicious foods and appreciation for a variety of cuisines is just as massive and diverse as his feats on the cricketing field. Recently, renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi revealed how the cricketing icon fell in love with his dishes from his Colaba restaurant Vintage and asked him to teach his partner, Anjali Tendulkar, the recipe so that he could enjoy it at home too.

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's dating days

"I used to work at a restaurant called Vintage in Colaba, many years ago. Sachin Tendulkar was just around 21 or 22 years old back then, at the start of his cricketing career, but already becoming a name everyone knew. He would often visit our restaurant and absolutely loved my Patthar Ka Gosht, Kaali Dal, and biryani. Our restaurant was specialized in Hyderabadi cuisine," Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi told ANI.

"At that time, Sachin was dating Anjali, who is now his wife, and he would often bring her along. I still remember, one day, Sachin told me, 'I'm getting married to Anjali...Please teach her (the signature dishes).' I joked, saying I wasn't sure if she'd actually come into our kitchen, but Sachin insisted. He asked me to choose a time when the restaurant wasn't busy so he could bring her," the chef shared.

Sachin Tendulkar asked chef Harpal Singh Sokhi to teach Anjali how to make Kaali Dal

Teaching Anjali Tendulkar how to make Kaali Dal remains one of the most cherished moments of Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's culinary journey. "Eventually, Anjali came to our kitchen for two afternoons when the restaurant was closed, and I personally taught her how to make Kaali Dal and a couple of other dishes. Over the years, I've cooked for many dignitaries and celebrities, but this memory is very close to my heart," the chef reminisced.

