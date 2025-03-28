Taking to his official X account, the ‘Master Blaster’ shared a unique reimagining of India’s 2011 World Cup victory—this time in the enchanting style of Studio Ghibli.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has embraced the latest AI trend in a creative and nostalgic way. Taking to his official X account, the ‘Master Blaster’ shared a unique reimagining of India’s 2011 World Cup victory—this time in the enchanting style of Studio Ghibli.

In his post, Tendulkar playfully wrote, “AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket?” This clever caption set the stage for two stunning AI-generated images that brought back unforgettable memories for cricket fans.

AI-sa kuch trend ho raha hai, maine suna. Toh socha, what if Ghibli made cricket? pic.twitter.com/NdKptwOliM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2025

One image depicted Tendulkar proudly lifting the World Cup trophy, a moment that sent an entire nation into celebration. The other captured the emotional scene of his teammates carrying him on their shoulders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium—one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history. This moment was even voted the Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the last 20 years, proving how deeply it resonates with fans.

Tendulkar’s AI-powered post quickly went viral, blending sports nostalgia with artistic flair. Fans flooded the comments with excitement, and some even shared their own Ghibli-inspired cricket artwork. One fan posted an illustration of Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrating the historic win, adding to the wave of nostalgia.