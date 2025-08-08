After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK
Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered
RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank
WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?
SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...
Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback
Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive
Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'
VIRAL
Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In a post, Sara can be seen posing alongside two other women.
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to launch her own Pilates studio. Sara is a social media personality and quite active on social media, often sharing beauty and fitness glimpses. The 27-year-old recently announced the launch of the fourth India franchise of the Dubai-based Pilates academy.
Sara took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In a post, Sara can be seen posing alongside the Pilates trainer and owner of Pilates Academy Dubai. Sara is set to run the Indian branch of Pilates Academy, which is ‘Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar’.
In the note shared by Sara, she wrote, "Hi, some projects stay with you, quietly shaping you along the way. This has been one of them. Over the past year, my team and I have put our hearts into creating something that brings together movements, nutrition and wellness. Introducing Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar. It’s more than just a studio— it’s a community built with care and passion. Can’t wait to share the space with you." "From a quiet dream to a space that feels like home. It’s here, it’s real and it’s yours too," she wrote in the caption of the Insta post.
Sara becomes brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign
She was recently appointed the brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign, Come and Say G'Day. She is stepping into the global spotlight with the campaign. The campaign is reportedly worth USD 130 million and will run for two years. Besides this, Sara is already the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, an NGO empowering underprivileged children across India.