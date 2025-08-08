Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...

Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In a post, Sara can be seen posing alongside two other women.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to launch her own Pilates studio. Sara is a social media personality and quite active on social media, often sharing beauty and fitness glimpses. The 27-year-old recently announced the launch of the fourth India franchise of the Dubai-based Pilates academy.

Sara took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In a post, Sara can be seen posing alongside the Pilates trainer and owner of Pilates Academy Dubai. Sara is set to run the Indian branch of Pilates Academy, which is ‘Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar’.

In the note shared by Sara, she wrote, "Hi, some projects stay with you, quietly shaping you along the way. This has been one of them. Over the past year, my team and I have put our hearts into creating something that brings together movements, nutrition and wellness. Introducing Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar. It’s more than just a studio— it’s a community built with care and passion. Can’t wait to share the space with you." "From a quiet dream to a space that feels like home. It’s here, it’s real and it’s yours too," she wrote in the caption of the Insta post.

Sara becomes brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign

She was recently appointed the brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign, Come and Say G'Day. She is stepping into the global spotlight with the campaign. The campaign is reportedly worth USD 130 million and will run for two years. Besides this, Sara is already the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, an NGO empowering underprivileged children across India.