Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...

Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals maj

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registe

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeViral

VIRAL

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...

Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In a post, Sara can be seen posing alongside two other women.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 09:52 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...
File photo

TRENDING NOW

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to launch her own Pilates studio. Sara is a social media personality and quite active on social media, often sharing beauty and fitness glimpses. The 27-year-old recently announced the launch of the fourth India franchise of the Dubai-based Pilates academy. 

Sara took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In a post, Sara can be seen posing alongside the Pilates trainer and owner of Pilates Academy Dubai. Sara is set to run the Indian branch of Pilates Academy, which is ‘Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar’.

In the note shared by Sara, she wrote, "Hi, some projects stay with you, quietly shaping you along the way. This has been one of them. Over the past year, my team and I have put our hearts into creating something that brings together movements, nutrition and wellness. Introducing Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar. It’s more than just a studio— it’s a community built with care and passion. Can’t wait to share the space with you." "From a quiet dream to a space that feels like home. It’s here, it’s real and it’s yours too," she wrote in the caption of the Insta post.

Sara becomes brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign

She was recently appointed the brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign, Come and Say G'Day. She is stepping into the global spotlight with the campaign. The campaign is reportedly worth USD 130 million and will run for two years. Besides this, Sara is already the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, an NGO empowering underprivileged children across India.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput on Shah Rukh Khan
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Know Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategic move that may change Middle East politics
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy for Middle East
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says, 'They can be hit...'
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just fo
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE