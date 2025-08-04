Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...

Sara Tendulkar has joined a star-studded international lineup designed to inspire global travellers to choose this country for their next holiday.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, is often in the news for her lifestyle and fashion. Now, the 27-year-old is set to be a part of a USD 130 million (Rs 1140 crore) campaign. Sara has been named the Indian face of Australia’s global tourism campaign 'Come and Say G’day'. She has joined a star-studded international lineup designed to inspire global travellers to choose Australia for their next holiday.

When will Come and Say G’day start?

It will first go live in China on August 7 and will then progressively roll out in other key markets, including India, the US, the UK, and Japan, by the end of the year. This is the second edition of Come and Say G'day. The second installment of this campaign will run for the next two years. It was first launched in October 2022.

What is the official mascot of the campaign?

According to the Australian Tourism Ministry, their original brand ambassador and official mascot ‘Ruby the Roo’ will be joined by talents well-known to audiences in the US, UK, China, India and Japan for their latest campaign.

Sara Tendulkar named brand ambassador of Australia tourism

In India, Sara will lead the charge, spotlighting Australia’s vibrant tourism offerings through TV and digital media. Australian Tourism Managing Director Phillipa Harrison shared that Sara Tendulkar, “entrepreneur and philanthropist,” will be featured in the Come and Say G-day campaign for the Indian audience.

Who all joined the campaign?