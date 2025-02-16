In the clip, Sachin is seated while Anjali stands behind him, and in front of them is a vibrant red pinata cake designed for the occasion.

Valentine's Day is celebrated as the day of love across the the world. People on that day express their love to their partners in different ways. From buying gifts for eachother to going on romantic dates, couples give their all to make that day memorable for their loved ones. Similarly, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Valentine's Day in a delightful way. He shared a video of himself enthusiastically breaking a heart-shaped pinata cake with a wooden hammer, alongside his wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

In the clip, Sachin is seated while Anjali stands behind him, and in front of them is a vibrant red pinata cake designed for the occasion. The setup also featured a pink macaron adorned with a heart design. When they broke open the pinata, a tempting chocolate treat was revealed inside.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sachin wrote, “This is why she calls me ‘sweet heart’.”

The video featuring Sachin and Anjali has garnered a significant amount of affection from fans, who are expressing their admiration through heartwarming emojis in the comments. Till now the video has gained over 19 million views and more than 500 likes and numerous comments.

One user said, “Best couple, and the chocolate looks lovely,” while another comment read, “God of cricket, you are loved by all countrymen.”

A third user wrote, "That's how you broke the hearts of many bowlers."

"You are a real sweetheart master," said a forth user.

Despite his retirement from international cricket, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar continues to enjoy a massive fan following. His admirers consistently express their love and admiration for him. On Instagram, Sachin boasts an impressive 49.9 million followers, showcasing his global appeal. His fanbase extends beyond India, with cricket enthusiasts from around the world in awe of his remarkable achievements on the field, ensuring that his influence remains strong internationally.