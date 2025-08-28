Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sachin Tendulkar and family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, WATCH here

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali and Arjun had visited Raj Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai, with pictures of the outing going viral online.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 09:09 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar and family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, WATCH here
Sachin Tendulkar, legendary cricketer, and his family visited the famed Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Thursday, seeking blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sachin was accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. They were seen in traditional attire as they offered prayers before the iconic Ganesha idol. Arjun, who was engaged to Saaniya Chandhok earlier this month, dressed in a brown kurta, accompanied the family at the pandal. The Tendulkar family was surrounded by fans in large numbers. Check out the video here:

Earlier, Sachin, Anjali and Arjun had visited Raj Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai, with pictures of the outing going viral online. That occasion marked Arjun’s first public appearance since the engagement.

Arjun's engagement with Saaniya

Arjun and Saaniya exchanged rings on August 13 in a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. Saaniya hails from a prominent business family; she is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai. The duo refrained from making personal announcements on their social media accounts. Neither family has disclosed any wedding plans so far.

READ | Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

The news of Arjun’s engagement had initially spread through reports but was confirmed by Sachin Tendulkar himself during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session. Responding to a fan, the batting great said, "Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life."

