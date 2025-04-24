Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, also took to his Instagram stories to shower birthday love on his father.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has shared adorable throwback pictures on her father's 52nd birthday. Sara took a walk down memory lane, sharing a deeply touching childhood memory. The 27-year-old recalled how her father once carried her in his arms despite having a fractured arm, highlighting not just his physical strength but the boundless love and dedication he has always shown as a father.

Sharing throwback pictures alongside a touching note, Sara wrote, "To the man who taught me not to fear anyone, but to respect everyone, the man who carried me despite his fractured arm (and the never-ending list of other injuries), the man who continues to photobomb my shoots, and most importantly, the man who taught me that it's important to have fun, laugh a lot, and enjoy life! Happy Birthday, Babaaaaa."

The throwback pictures show a young Sara nestled in her father's arms, despite his visible injuries. The two share candid moments of laughing together. Another image shows Sachin carrying his kids, daughter Sara and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Sachin's son, Arjun Tendulkar, also took to his Instagram stories to shower birthday love on his father. Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday, April 24. He is receiving an outpouring of birthday wishes from sports fraternity members and fans alike on social media.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes BIG move as Tira launches...