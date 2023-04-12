'Sachi dosti': Viral video of Sarus crane reuniting with UP man Arif makes internet emotional

screengrab

New Delhi: Few persons have better demonstrated the tight relationship between humans and animals than Mohammad Arif. Months ago, his story about friendship with a sarus crane gained headlines. Arif discovered the damaged crane in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi last year and brought it home to care for it. The bird quickly became attached to Arif and his family, and it resided in their home until it was taken away by forest officials last month. Now, a video of Arif and the sarus crane reuniting has left Twitter users in tears.

आज फिर एक बार फिर बेजुबान सारस अपने जीवन दाता मित्र आरिफ को देख तड़प उठा चहक उठा लेकिन दोनों मजबूर थे एक दूसरे को छु न सके pic.twitter.com/rzhJgZxpSJ April 11, 2023



Kailash Nath Yadav of the Samajwadi Party posted a video of their reunion on Twitter. In the video, the sarus crane can be seen literally jumping in delight to catch a glimpse of Arif from its enclosure at the Kanpur Zoo. The bird flapped its wings and attempted to fly as well.

Arif, who had waited almost two weeks to meet the bird, can be seen standing outside the enclosure.

"Today, once again, the speechless crane chirped in agony seeing his life-giving friend Arif, but both were helpless and could not touch each other," Yadav captioned the clip on Twitter.

The emotional footage moved Twitter users, who requested that the sarus must be released.

"I request that you return the saurs crane to Arif. He kept it out in the open, and the bird never caused any harm," one person tweeted. "Look at how much love the bird is displaying," observed another.

Arif discovered the Sarus in his fields in August 2022, hurt and unconscious with a bleeding leg. He assumed the sarus was dead at first, but took it home when he found it was still alive. He cleansed the wound and applied a turmeric-mustard mixture to it. Then he made a bamboo splint to keep the leg stable. However, just days after the sarus crane was relocated to Kanpur Zoo, rumours surfaced that the bird is not feeding well.

However, zoo officials stated that things will improve and that the ultimate goal is to release it into the wild.