Ryanair's witty response lights up social media after passenger's complaint

In a recent social media exchange, a disgruntled passenger traveling with Ryanair tweeted a humorous complaint about the airline, and Ryanair responded with a clever retort.

In the digital age, social media has become the modern-day forum for customers to voice their concerns and grievances about companies. While this practice is not uncommon, one recent exchange involving a passenger on a Ryanair flight has set a new bar for sharp-witted online interactions.

The incident began when a passenger, identified by the Twitter handle @ToldYouThusly, took to the platform to express his frustration with Ryanair. In a direct tweet to the airline, he humorously quipped, "@Ryanair I will bring my own stairs next time." The tweet was accompanied by an image of the airplane's rather narrow boarding stairs.

bring your own plane next time too https://t.co/CH6uzqsS5j — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 11, 2023

What followed was a perfect example of the power of social media. Ryanair, known for its vibrant and humorous online presence, responded to the tweet in a cheeky and unexpected manner. The airline's reply? "Bring your own plane next time too."

This playful exchange of words occurred on October 11, and the response from the internet was nothing short of phenomenal. Ryanair's witty comeback quickly went viral, amassing over 24 million views and a considerable number of likes and comments. Users from all around the world expressed their amusement at the airline's humor and ability to turn a complaint into a viral sensation.

As one user succinctly put it, "Savage Ryanair strikes again."

Another user was equally impressed, noting, "This is the most savage client-to-customer response I have seen."