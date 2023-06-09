Woman starves herself to appease husband's criticism of her 'plump cheeks', internet is...

screengrab

New Delhi: Yana Bobrova, a woman from Belgorod, Russia, has made headlines after revealing her extreme weight loss journey on the Russian NTV show Beyond the Border. Yana's drastic weight loss was a result of starving herself to the point of hospitalization, influenced by her husband's controlling behavior.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Yana, who stands at 1.61 meters (5.2 feet) tall, now weighs only 22 kg. The distorted perception of her appearance stemmed from her husband's comments about her having plump cheeks, which led her to believe that further weight reduction was necessary.

Yana's appearance on the talk show shed light on her struggles and the psychological impact that her husband's words had on her. The show focuses on individuals who have experienced significant transformations in their lives, dividing their experiences into distinct "before and after" segments.

During her interview, Yana revealed that her fixation on weight loss began during her time at university. She engaged in intense exercise regimens and severely restricted her food intake in order to achieve her desired weight loss. Currently, her diet primarily consists of cookies, tea, water, candy, a small piece of cheese, and half a glass of broth.

Yana Bobrova shared further distressing details during her appearance on the show, revealing that her husband not only failed to intervene in her alarming weight loss but also imposed restrictions on her social interactions. Additionally, Yana disclosed that her husband coerced her into quitting her job. Despite her significant weight reduction efforts, her husband eventually left her.

Surprisingly, Yana did not assign blame to her husband or parents for her situation. She took responsibility for the state she found herself in during the show.

Experts, including nutritionist Marina Makisha, expressed shock upon hearing Yana's story. Makisha commented on the severe physical toll Yana's weight loss had taken on her body, stating, "The body is eating itself. It ate all the muscles, the skin." Concerned for her well-being, Yana was immediately taken to the hospital from the studio and is currently under medical care.

Reports indicate that Yana has started receiving treatment in Nizhny Novgorod, where she is receiving psychotherapy counseling alongside medical care. The reports also mention that Yana's weight had dropped to a horrifying 17 kilograms at some point, although it is unclear whether this occurred before or after her appearance on the show.

The shocking nature of Yana's story serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of extreme weight loss measures and the importance of seeking help and support in such situations. It underscores the significance of providing comprehensive care, including medical and psychological support, to individuals facing severe body image issues and the repercussions of controlling relationships.