A heartwarming video of a Russian woman dancing to Rajasthani folk music has taken social media by storm, leaving users smiling and applauding the cultural exchange. Polina Agrawal, a Russian national married to an Indian man, shared the video on Instagram, showcasing her warm interaction with local folk singers in a Rajasthani market.

In the video, Polina is seen greeting the singers and sitting beside them as they sing a song specially composed for her, addressing her as "Polina Baisa" - a term of respect used for women in Rajasthan. The singers then ask her name and began to sing these lines: “Bole to meetho laage, Hasey to pyaaro laage, Bethodo sove mhaare aanganey, Saanwri surat jero jaanida mhaaro, Bethodo sove mhaara aanganey.”

The lyrics of the song praise her sweet voice, lovely smile, and the joy she brings to those around her. Without hesitation, Polina starts dancing to the lively tune, showcasing her enthusiasm and appreciation for the local culture.

The video, captioned "Just a Russian girl in Rajasthani market," has garnered over four million views on Instagram, with users praising both Polina's dance and the gesture of the folk singers. Many took to the comments section to appreciate the cultural exchange, with one user saying, "They picked the perfect song for you. Loved the lyrics and your dance, Polina Baisa."

Another user welcomed her to the land with the traditional Rajasthani greeting, "Padharo Mhare Desh."

A third user wrote, "The dance was so cute!."

"Love your dance," said a forth user.

Polina's post has not only showcased the beauty of cultural exchange but also highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the Rajasthani people. Her ability to connect with the local folk singers and dancers has won the hearts of many, and her appreciation for the local culture is evident in her joyful dance.

In a follow-up post, Polina shared another video from her outing, this time exploring the market alongside her mother-in-law. The video further showcases her connection with her Indian family and her enthusiasm for exploring the local culture.

However, this isn't the first time Polina has made headlines. Earlier, she had shared a heartfelt post thanking the Indian Army during rising tensions with Pakistan, showcasing her gratitude and respect for the country she has adopted.