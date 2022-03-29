Russian soldiers killed my husband, gangraped me as my 4-yr-old son cried: Ukrainian woman

A Ukrainian woman has alleged that drunk Russian soldiers gang-raped her after barging into her house and killing her husband.

The incident happened on March 9 near the village of Shevchenkove outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

According to a leading global publication, two Russian soldiers in an inebriated state allegedly shot dead her husband in the front yard of their house.

After killing him, they entered the house and gang-raped her for hours at gunpoint as her four-year-old son was hidden in a boiler room.

Officials in Ukraine are investigating the allegations of a woman.

"I cried out, 'Where is my husband?'" she said, adding, "Then I looked outside and I saw him on the ground by the gate. This younger guy pulled gun to my head and said: 'I shot your husband because he's a Nazi.'"

She told her 4-year-old son to hide in the boiler room where they had been sheltering.

She said the two soldiers then took turns raping her as her son cried in the next room.

"He said 'you'd better shut up or I'll get your child and show him his mother's brains spread around the house,” she was quoted by the publication as saying.