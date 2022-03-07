Russian salad off menu in a Kerala cafe as mark of solidarity with Ukraine

Everyone around the world is doing their bit to show solidarity with Ukraine which has been forced to enter a war due to Russian invasion of the country. Countries across the world are imposing sanctions on Russia for escalating aggression in Ukraine.

Several small and large establishments have in their own ways expressed opposition to the Russia Ukraine war. A cafe in Kerala has now announced that it is taking Russian salad off the menu as a protest against the war waged on Ukraine by Russia.

"In solidarity with people of Ukraine, we have removed 'Russian salad' from our menu," read a message posted outside Kashi cafe in Fort Kochi. This comes after many supermarkets across Europe and the United States pulling Russian food and drinks off the shelves.

The restraunt owner says that it is their way of condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine. Now that the news has gone viral, the owner says that he does not want any kind of publicity, they simply wanted to say 'no to war'.

However, the cafe owner is getting mixed reactions from social media for his act. While some supported the move, others felt boycotting everything Russian seems 'ridiculous' and doesn't solve any purpose.

"Russian salad off the menu too. This appears to be from the Kashi art cafe in Kochi, Kerala. A really nice place that I've been to many times over the years. Sincere, perhaps, but totally ridiculous," commented one user.