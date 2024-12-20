During the event, Putin shared personal reflections when asked which deceased world leaders he would like to have tea with

Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow on Thursday, merging it with the ‘Direct Line’ question-and-answer session. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the decision to combine the events was due to Putin’s busy schedule.

Journalists from across Russia and foreign correspondents attended the event, which also welcomed over 2 million questions submitted by citizens through calls, texts, social media, and a dedicated website. For the first time, artificial intelligence was employed to streamline the process. Topics such as infrastructure, healthcare, housing, and Russia’s military operations dominated the discussions, with foreign policy taking a lesser focus this year.

Since 2001, these sessions have been a staple of Putin’s presidency, offering a platform to address national issues and citizen concerns. The exception was 2022, when the event did not take place.

During the event, Putin shared personal reflections when asked which deceased world leaders he would like to have tea with. He expressed admiration for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, ex-French President Jacques Chirac, and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Putin described Kohl as a significant figure in international politics who played a vital role in Germany’s reunification. He called Chirac an “encyclopedia” of knowledge with strong opinions and praised Berlusconi for strengthening Russian-Italian relations.

“All of them made meaningful contributions to their nations and bilateral ties,” Putin said, adding that they were leaders who valued their countries’ sovereignty and pursued independent policies.