This leader has Rs 78 billion home, wears Rs 1.5 crore watch, uses gold toilet, it's not Saudi King or Brunei Sultan

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in news these days as he has threatened to launch a nuclear attack against Ukraine. Putin’s loves to live life king size and according to media reports, Putin has 20 luxurious houses, 43 aircrafts, 15 helicopters, 700 cars and a collection of watches. In this article, we will talk about Putin's luxurious life.

Palace worth Rs 78 billion

President Putin has named his house Putin Palace and according to reports it is worth Rs 78 billion. The Black Sea of Russia is visible from this house. It is surrounded by a 74-hectare (180-acre) block declared a no-flying zone. Within this block is Putin's 17,700-square-metre (191,000 sq ft) palace. The palace has a greenhouse, a church, a gas chamber and an 80-metre (260 ft) tunnel.

The palace has a swimming pool, spa, a music room, theater and a large guest bedroom. It has Louis XIV style sofas worth Rs 4 crore. According to a report in Fortune, the cost of the bar table in this house is Rs 44 lakh.

Private jet with gold toilet

A report revealing Putin's assets was published in 2012 and the report claimed that Putin has about 42 private jets. Putin, however, likes to travel in his special neo-classical style aircraft. According to a report in Newsweek, this aircraft is worth Rs 3000 crore.

Putin calls it the 'Flying Kremlin'. A report in The Guardian states that this aircraft has a gold toilet. This plane can fly up to 600 miles per hour and it has a gym, bar and a bedroom.

Watch worth Rs 1.5 crore

Russian President Putin has a watch made by A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Up/Down. The watch is made of platinum and its strap is of crocodile leather. The cost of this watch is around Rs 1.50 crore.