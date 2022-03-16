Russian pilot says war with Ukraine is ‘a crime’ in viral video, netizens call him ‘brave’ – WATCH

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia have heightened over the past couple of weeks, with the conflict erupting into a full-blown war between the two nations. The Russian military has launched a series of attacks on Ukraine, which is reportedly fighting back.

In the midst of the rising conflict, many people from Russia and Ukraine have come forward to speak out against the Russian forces and their decision to continue their attacks, seemingly in residential areas, which has led to several hundreds of civilian casualties.

Recently, a clip of a Russian pilot was doing rounds on social media, where he can be heard addressing his passengers mid-flight, voicing his opinion on the situation between the two countries. In the video, he can be heard saying that the war with Ukraine is “a crime”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, here is your captain speaking. Welcome to Antalya. Thank you for flying with “Pobeda”. Also, from me personally: the war with Ukraine is a crime…”.



While addressing the passengers on his flights, as pilots often do, he added, “Also from me personally, the war with Ukraine is a crime.” The video has now gone viral on social media, with many netizens applauding the words of the pilot.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba shared the video on Twitter, and translated, “Ladies and gentlemen, here is your captain speaking. Welcome to Antalya. Thank you for flying with “Pobeda”. Also, from me personally: the war with Ukraine is a crime...”

He further called the pilot brave for his statements. In the video, the pilot also said, “I think each sensible citizen will agree with me and will do everything to make it.” The pilot is met with applause from the passengers for his bold statement.

While switching to English in the clip, the pilot can be heard saying, “Dear customers, this is your captain speaking. I’m speaking on behalf of myself and not as a representative of the airlines. I think the war in Ukraine is a crime. We should not continue this war and stop it immediately. Don’t create this bloodshed. Thank you for your time.”

The video, which is around 45 seconds long, has garnered more than 3.4 lakh views, and has received a lot of praises from the netizens.