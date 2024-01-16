Headlines

Russian model who recorded IndiGo pilot assault video reveals details of chaotic incident

Sahil Kataria, a passenger on IndiGo flight 6E 2175 from Delhi to Goa, was arrested for attacking the co-pilot Anup Kumar during an announcement of a delay in takeoff at Delhi airport.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Screengrab: Instagram/@evgeniabelskaia
Russian model Evgenia Belskaia, who was aboard the Delhi-Goa flight with her team when a passenger attacked the co-pilot, expressed that passengers were very angry due to a 13-hour delay. The Russian model partly blamed the captain for the escalating tension.

Belskaia, in an online video, acknowledged that hitting the pilot was wrong but highlighted passengers' anger and nervousness caused by the prolonged delay.

Sahil Kataria, a passenger on IndiGo flight 6E 2175 from Delhi to Goa, was arrested for attacking the co-pilot Anup Kumar during an announcement of a delay in takeoff at Delhi airport. A viral video showed Kataria hitting Kumar. The flight eventually took off at 6 pm, more than 10 hours behind schedule.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Belskaia disclosed her team's 10-hour wait, further extended by an additional three hours due to the incident. She criticised the pilot and said, “The pilot came and said you are asking too many questions and we missed our turn because of this… The pilot blamed the passengers for the delay.”

Flying her team from Delhi to Goa, Belskaia arrived early at the airport for the scheduled 7:40 am departure. IndiGo initially communicated a one-hour delay, but it extended to at least 10 hours before boarding. Once on board, passengers were informed of an additional two-hour delay, leading to frustration and questioning directed at the crew and pilot.

While condemning the attack, Belskaia questioned the pilot's handling of the situation, and said, "Everyone was nervous and instead of supporting them you made it worse." 

The incident occurred amid dense fog affecting operations at Delhi airport, causing diversions, cancellations, and delays.

