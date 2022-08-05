Search icon
Russian man marries Ukrainian girlfriend with Hindu traditions in Himachal

The Russian-Ukrainian couple has been in a relationship for more than two years, reports say.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

A Russian national recently married his Ukrainian girlfriend in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala in a traditional Hindu ceremony. This comes amid an ongoing war between their countries – Russia and Ukraine.

The man, Sergei Novikov, tied the knot with Elona Bramoka on Tuesday, August 2. As per reports, locals in Himachal hosted the wedding and performed all the rituals including Elona’s Kanyadan.

According to reports, the duo has been in a relationship for more than two years. They had been staying in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot village since 2021.

A video of the wedding has been shared by ANI. In the video, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional attire and performing the saat phere as per Hindu rituals.

The duo took seven vows and a translator described to them the meaning of the rituals and hymns while they were taking seven circumambulations around the sacred fire. The pandit is also seen solemnising their marriage in the presence of some guests.

First-image
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
