Russian girl sings poem in Kannada with Indian friend in Bengaluru, video goes viral, netizens says, 'learn language..', WATCH

VIRAL
A video is going viral on social media, where a Russian girl and her Indian friend (classmate) are singing a Kannada children's poem while riding bicycles in Bengaluru neighbourhood and the internet is amazed. But what are netizens actually saying?
A video is going viral on social media, where a Russian girl and her Indian friend (classmate) are singing a Kannada children's poem while riding bicycles in Bengaluru neighbourhood and the internet is amazed by the little girl. The video is shared by Russian girl's mother on her Instagram, where the girls dressed in beautiful traditional outfits, are singing 'Bannada Hakki' (colourful Bird), a popular Kannada poem for kids. The video first begins with nostalgic photos from 2022 to 2025, showing their friendship in a photo gallery. The Russian girl's family moved to India three years ago. The caption of the video says, '“3 years in India. Girlfriends – classmates. 3 years of friendship.'
WATCH:
While this lighthearted video brought smiles on many faces, few users on the social media were engaged in the language war. One said, 'Foreigners learned but not northies.'
Other user said, 'Great respect to the parents who encourage this sweet lil girl to learn a language which is not theirs.'
Third user said, 'Cultural exchange looks like this.'