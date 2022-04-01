15-year-old Indian boy creates app for Ukrainian refugees

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for more than a month. Due to the war, lakhs of people have been displaced, forcing them to take refugee in other countries. To help these refugees, a 15-year-old Indian boy has designed an app which Ukrainian refugees can use to get the help required.

This app has been developed by Tejas, son of Sequoia India manager GV Ravi Shankar. Let us tell you that where good software engineers take months to build an app, Tejas prepared this app in just two weeks. This app made by Tejas has now been added on Google Playstore and Tejas himself has tweeted its link.

This app, created by software developer Tejas, has many special features. In this a map of the whole world is given for the nearest aid location for refugees. A list has been prepared to meet requirements such as national ID-based verification facilities, food, safe places to stay and medicines around the world.

Tejas wrote in his tweet that a person who is in need can get help in just two clicks. This app works in 12 other languages, besides English. Tejas's father GV Ravi Shankar shared his achievement on Twitter and praised his son's success.

He asked his son to continue working beyond this. Let us tell you that a few days ago, Tejas had appealed to Google Play to approve his app.