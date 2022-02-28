Russia-Ukraine crisis: Peta India urges government to rescue student, companion dog

While many Ukrainians have fled the country to escape Russian attacks, the authorities seem to have forgotten the voiceless innocents living in the war-torn country. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), however, has stepped up to save the animals.

Adhering to an Indian student’s appeal, Peta has sent an urgent letter to Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala.

The Indian student, named Rishab Kaushik, had earlier refused to leave war-torn Ukraine without his companion dog – Malibu. Now, Peta has requested that the minister shall ease the rules on veterinary documentation for dogs, cats, and other companion animals accompanying their human families who want a safe passage from Ukraine to India.

Kaushik is a student at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in eastern Ukraine. He reached out the Indian government’s Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) in Delhi and the Indian embassy in Ukraine but didn’t get any response.

Speaking about how innocent animals are being left out amidst ongoing warfare, Peta India Chief Executive Officer and veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate said, “Separating animal companions from their guardians is another tragedy for those desperately fleeing Ukraine, and it will only result in more heartbreak and unnecessary loss of life.”

Meanwhile, countries bordering Ukraine including Hungary, Poland, and Romania are easing restrictions to make it easier for animal companions to enter other states.

Peta is also working to urge other EU countries and the UK to follow suit.

Ukrainians are facing the impossible decision of leaving their animals at the border.



Abandoned animals can’t fend for themselves & will suffer terrifying deaths.



Help PETA entities calling for safe passage for people & their companion animals to the EU! https://t.co/N9uMj71Nqo pic.twitter.com/Ut3o5hfzja February 25, 2022

These innocents are in urgent need of aid.