Russia under President Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning to create a ‘Ministry of Sex’ in an attempt to combat the declining libido and birth rates of the nation. The demographic crisis has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022 and has seen over 600,000 Russian soldiers lose their lives. According to reports, Nina Ostanina, a loyalist to Putin and chairperson of the Russian parliament's committee on Family Protection, Paternity, Maternity and Childhood, is looking into a plea demanding such a ministry.

Putin's officials continue to propose various strategies to combat falling birth rates. One suggestion involves turning off the Internet—and even lights—from 10 pm to 2 am to encourage intimacy among couples.

Another unusual idea proposes state-paid compensation for stay-at-home women raising children for doing housework, potentially adding this to their pensions.

According to a report by the Sun News, the Ministry of Sex also recommends covering expenses for first dates, up to £40, and offering public funding of up to £208 for couples’ wedding nights at hotels, hoping to boost pregnancies.

As per local media, the proposal for the 'Ministry of Sex' to take charge of initiatives to boost birth rate was raised in a plea organised by GlavPR agency.