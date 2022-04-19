Russia's Moskva warship seen burning in Black Sea, video goes viral

Video of Moskva warship burning goes viral

The war between Russia and Ukraine is entering the third month. Recently, Russia's largest warship Moskva was destroyed in an explosion. Russian warship Moskva stationed in the Black Sea has sunk after being 'severely damaged'. Some pictures and a 3 second video before the sinking of this warship are going viral on social media.

While Russia agrees with the sinking of its warship Moskva, it rejects Ukraine's claims behind the sinking of the warship. Ukraine claims that it attacked the Russian warship Moskva with a Neptune missile in the Black Sea. Moskva has been badly damaged in this attack.

At the same time, Russia says that due to the fire in the ammunition kept on the Moskva ship, it was damaged and this incident led to the sinking of this warship in the Black Sea. According to media reports, 510 sailors were stationed on this warship of the Russian Navy.

However, Russia has spoken of saving all its marines stationed on Moskva. This warship was leading the Russian invasion by sea in the war against Ukraine. For this reason Moskva was Ukraine's most important target. Weighing 12500 tons and 600 feet long, the Moskva warship began serving in the Russian Navy during the Cold War.

Russia had earlier said that the warship had caught fire and efforts were on to bring it ashore, but later confirmed that the Moskva warship had sunk. It is being told that this accident happened with Moscow near Ukraine's Odessa Port. Britain's Defence Ministry has said that after the sinking of Moskva, Russia will have to rethink its strategy in the Black Sea.

#war Photo of the damaged cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea in 15 April 2022.

First impressions of this shocking photo. Life-saving equipment (rescue rafts) on board are missing, which means they were dropped into the water during the rescue operation./1 pic.twitter.com/WREeqmSvtA — Capt(N) (@Capt_Navy) April 17, 2022

At the same time, US officials told news agency Reuters that the sinking of the Moskva could raise questions about the capabilities of the Russian Navy. But it does not seem that this incident will have any effect on the Ukraine war, because the Russian Navy has not played any major role in this war so far.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Disclaimer | We independently cannot verify the authenticity of the video)