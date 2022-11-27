Michiye adjudged 'most beautiful cow' at beauty pageant in Russia, pics surface

Beauty Pageant for cows in Russia | Photo: Twitter

We all enjoy beauty pageants. People in beautiful clothes complete with perfect hairstyle and jewellery. But it is hardly that we hear of a beauty pageant for animals. Yakutia region in Russia hosted a beauty pageant for cows.

A heifer named Michiye became the winner this year. Michiya means “Smile” in the Sakha language. It beat 24 rivals in the voting and its prize was a 40-litre milk can, which went to her owner. Michiye is a mixture of the Yakut and Hereford breeds. The heifer lives in the village of Chyamayyky in the central part of Yakutia.

This is the second time that this competition for cows has been conducted in Yakutia. Last year there were two winners - twin bulls Ootoy and Tootoy from the village of Bayaga.

A Twitter post of the same was shared by a Twitter user named @hckinz shared the photos of the cows and captioned it, "Russia's Yakutia region has hosted a beauty pageant for the most beautiful COW."

Russia's Yakutia region has hosted a beauty pageant for the most beautiful COW : sputn1k@dr_vee95 @ARanganathan72 pic.twitter.com/Kh8aChSKsT — Jay (@hckinz) November 27, 2022

In the pictures, the participating cows are seen all dressed up and ready to put the ramp on fire.