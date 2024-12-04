As the asteroid broke apart in the atmosphere, small fragments likely scattered across a remote, forested area

A small asteroid measuring around 70 cm in diameter entered Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated over Yakutia, Russia, on December 3, 2024. The asteroid, detected only 12 hours before impact, created a fireball that lit up the sky, witnessed by many locals.

Astronomers worldwide successfully tracked the asteroid’s trajectory, predicting its atmospheric entry with remarkable precision, estimating the timing to within +/- 10 seconds. As the asteroid broke apart in the atmosphere, small fragments likely scattered across a remote, forested area.

- Residents of Yakutia have captured stunning visuals of an asteroid, identified as C0WEPC5, as it streaked across the sky and eventually disintegrated upon entering the atmosphere over the Republic.



While the event is visually striking, there's no need for alarm. The… pic.twitter.com/ippCgUBR3T — The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 3, 2024

Notably, due to its small size and the sparsely populated location of the impact, no injuries or property damage were reported.

This asteroid joins the ranks of similar recent events, including 2022 WJ, 2023 CX1, and 2024 BX1, which have also created dazzling displays upon entry into the atmosphere.

Space agencies like NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have strengthened their ability to track these objects, ensuring timely alerts for even small-scale impacts.

This latest incident is the fourth identified in 2024.

Although smaller asteroids like this typically pose little risk, the Chelyabinsk meteor incident of 2013 serves as a reminder of the potential damage a larger object can cause.