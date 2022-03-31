‘Running Boy' Pradeep Mehra gets Rs 2.5 lakh for his mother's treatment

Pradeep Mehra, whose midnight run video went viral on social media, has received a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh for his mother’s treatment.

The 19-year-old boy from Uttarakhand has a dream to join the Indian Army for which he runs 10 km daily from his work in Noida’s sector 16 branch of McDonald’s to his home in Barola.

After his video went viral, a number of people volunteered to help him to achieve his goal. And now, retail brand Shoppers Stop has given him a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh for his mother’s treatment and to pursue his dreams of joining the Indian Army.

The development was confirmed by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, who had also shared 19YO’s viral video.

“Midnight runner Pradeep Mehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support. Yesterday, Shoppers Stop gave a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams. God bless you guys,” Kapri tweeted.

Midnight runner PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support.

Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams.

God bless you guys pic.twitter.com/uRxck0S2bf Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 30, 2022

The young boy became an internet sensation after a video of him running home from work at midnight became viral. In the video, Mehra had said that he prefers to jog home instead of taking a lift from Kapri.

Mehra said, “I always run on my way back home. I work in McDonalds, Sector 16. I run back home at night because otherwise I don’t get time to run otherwise.” He added that he needs to jog “to join the Army.”

This is PURE GOLD



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu March 20, 2022

Earlier, Mehra also got an offer of help from Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.) after his video went viral.