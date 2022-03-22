'Running Boy' Pradeep gets helps from Yogi government after his viral video

After his midnight running video went viral on social media, many are offering help to Pradeep, the 19-year-old boy who want to join the Indian Army.

Now the Yogi government has extended a helping hand for the viral running boy. Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY has come forward to help the boy in his studies and his mother's treatment.

Pradeep was called on Tuesday by Suhas LY to his office. The DM spoke to Pradeep and his brother for about 15 minutes and heard their problems calmly.

During the meeting, Pradeep told the DM that he is 12th pass and could not take admission in graduation. His wish is that he joins the Indian Army to serve the country, for which he is working hard.

The young boy from Uttarakhand also stated that he has got offers from many institutes and colleges to study after the video went viral. All the institutes are ready to admit him free of cost.

On this, the DM told Pradeep that he would tell Pradeep which college he should take admission in and also talked about counselling his career.

The DM also enquired about Pradeep's ailing mother, who is being treated at a Delhi hospital for the last two years. The DM has taken all the documents related to the treatment of Pradeep's mother and assured him, if possible, his mother's treatment will be done in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Who is Pradeep Mehra?

Pradeep works at a restaurant in Noida and was captured on camera while running towards his residence in Noida at around 12.00 am (midnight).

The boy denied the offer for a lift, saying he's running to prepare for the Indian Army. The next morning, Pradeep's video went viral across the country.