Rude shock! Man with 12 voters in family, gets only 1 vote in Gujarat gram panchayat elections

When a person decides to contest elections, he looks for support from his/her family. However, a candidate who had filed for the Sarpanch in Vapi district’s Chharwala village, was in for a rude shock when he only secured only one vote in spite of having 12 voters in his family.

He not only lost the local body election but also realised that his own family members are not in his favour as none voted for him.

The candidate by the name Santosh from the Gujrati town had managed to get only one vote, that too his own. He broke down near the counting centre and said that even his own family did not vote for him.

The results of over 8,600 gram panchayats in Gujarat were declared on Tuesday.