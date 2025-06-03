However, in 2016, much before Mukesh Ambani's children tied the knot, India witnessed one of the country's most expensive and standout events. It was the wedding of Brahmani Reddy, daughter of mining baron and Karnataka's former minister G Janardhana Reddy.

In recent times, whenever we talk about affluent weddings, the festivities held for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani's betrothals come to mind. However, in 2016, much before Mukesh Ambani's children tied the knot, India witnessed one of the country's most expensive and standout events. It was the wedding of Brahmani Reddy, daughter of mining baron and Karnataka's former minister G Janardhana Reddy, to Rajiv Reddy, the son of the Hyderabad-based businessman, Vikram Deva Reddy. Brahmani Reddy and Rajiv Reddy got married on November 6, 2016. A total of approximately Rs 500 crore was spent by the families for the festivities, making it one of the most expensive weddings in India at the time.

Brahmani Reddy's wedding to Rajiv Reddy was highly publicised and cost more than the wedding of two of Mukesh Ambani's children, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

For Brahmani Reddy's wedding, her father, G Janardhana Reddy, spared no expenses. The 5-day event was one to remember, not only for Brahmani Reddy and her husband Rajiv Reddy but also for the 50000 guests who witnessed it.

Dressed in traditional attire, Brahmani Reddy chose to wear a stunning Kanjeevaram saree in red, crafted with gold threads, on her big day. The saree, designed by Neeta Lulla, cost a staggering Rs 17 crore.

Brahmani Reddy's jewelry, which looked to accompany her saree, was all the more memorable. To pair with her traditional saree, Brahmani Reddy chose a diamond choker necklace priced at Rs 25 crore. Her overall bridal jewelry, including Panchdala, maang tikka, and hair accessories, was worth Rs 90 crore.

The makeup looked flawless as a makeup artist was specially called from Mumbai, along with 50 other top MUAs from India. This entire arrangement was worth Rs 30 lakhs.

G Janardhana Reddy did not skimp on the hospitality of his guests. A total of 1,500 rooms across five and three-star hotels in Bangalore were booked for the wedding festivities. For easy transport, 2000 cabs and 15 helicopters were hired. The venue of the wedding was reportedly turned into a replica of the Vijayanagara Empire.

The invitation card for the wedding was no less extravagant. It reportedly came in a blue box with an LCD screen, playing a three-minute-long video of the Reddy family, requesting guests to grace the wedding with their presence. The wedding card alone reportedly cost Rs 5 crore, approximately.