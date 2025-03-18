Former Karnataka minister Janardhana Reddy’s daughter Brahmani’s 2016 wedding was one of India’s most extravagant events, costing hundreds of crores and drawing public criticism for its lavishness.

In 2016, former Karnataka minister Janardhana Reddy made headlines for hosting one of the most extravagant weddings in India’s history. His daughter, Brahmani, married Rajeev Reddy, the son of Hyderabad-based businessman Vikram Dev Reddy, in a five-day grand celebration that reportedly cost hundreds of crores. The wedding, which took place on November 16, 2016, became a symbol of unmatched luxury, drawing attention for its scale and opulence.

A Royal Affair with Lavish Arrangements

Janardhana Reddy spared no expense in making his daughter’s wedding a royal affair. The massive guest list, which included around 50,000 people, was accommodated with great effort. Reddy booked 1,500 rooms in top-tier hotels, both five-star and three-star, across Bengaluru. The wedding venue itself was transformed into a majestic setup, with designs inspired by the Vijayanagara Empire’s temples. Bollywood art directors were hired to create the lavish sets, adding a touch of royalty to the entire celebration. The dining area was styled to resemble a traditional Bellary village, adding to the cultural richness of the event.

Brahmani’s Bridal Look

Brahmani’s bridal appearance was one of the highlights of the wedding. She wore a red Kanjeevaram saree designed by renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla, which was said to be worth around Rs. 17 crore. The saree, intricately embroidered with gold threads, added to the grandeur of her bridal look. Her jewelry collection was equally stunning, with a diamond choker necklace worth Rs. 25 crore, along with a mangtikka and a panchdalla, both encrusted with diamonds. Even her braid was decorated with diamond-studded jewelry, bringing the total value of her bridal jewelry to an astounding Rs. 90 crore. Her bridal makeup alone was reportedly worth over Rs. 30 lakh.

Lavish Hospitality and Transportation

The hospitality for the guests was on a royal scale. To move guests around the venue, 40 grand bullock carts were arranged, adding a touch of traditional charm. The transportation of guests was also an extraordinary affair, with 2,000 taxis and 15 helicopters hired to ensure that everyone arrived in style. The catering was equally extravagant, with a specially curated thali that featured 16 types of premium sweets. Each plate was reportedly priced at Rs. 3,000.

Public Backlash and Political Controversy

While the wedding was a spectacle, it faced significant public backlash. Janardhana Reddy, who was previously a minister in Karnataka’s BJP government, faced criticism for the extravagant spending, especially at a time when India was dealing with the effects of demonetization. Several political parties and activists questioned the source of Reddy’s wealth, calling the wedding a symbol of inequality. Despite the controversy, the wedding remained one of the most talked-about events in India, showcasing a level of luxury that was unmatched.

The wedding not only became a symbol of wealth and grandeur but also highlighted the stark contrast between the rich and the poor during a time of national financial hardship. It stood as one of the most extravagant celebrations in India’s history, drawing both awe and criticism in equal measure.