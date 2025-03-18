Reports indicate that an armed assailant targeted the trader and fled with a bag full of cash, threatening him at gunpoint. The brazen act of crime, committed in a high-traffic area, has left local shopkeepers and residents in shock.

A shocking daylight robbery occurred in Delhi's Lahori Gate area, where a trader was robbed of nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash at gunpoint. The incident took place in the busy lanes of Haveli Haider Quli in Chandni Chowk, a locality known for its bustling commercial activity.

Reports indicate that an armed assailant targeted the trader and fled with a bag full of cash, threatening him at gunpoint. The brazen act of crime, committed in a high-traffic area, has left local shopkeepers and residents in shock.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage is now being reviewed by police to identify and apprehend the accused. Police has launched a full-scale investigation and are examining footage from nearby surveillance systems for additional clues.

Earlier this month, two miscreants were shot by the police during an encounter in north Delhi's Wazirabad after they allegedly robbed a motorcycle from a constable at gunpoint who had attempted to apprehend them, an official said. According to police, the incident occurred on February 26 when constables Dinesh and Sandeep were patrolling on a motorcycle along Outer Ring Road. Both personnel pursued a speeding car near the Mukundpur Flyover and managed to intercept it, ordering the three occupants to undergo a routine vehicle check, the official said.

The three men refused to comply with the police officers' orders and ran away in different directions. Constable Dinesh pursued one of them on his motorcycle and apprehended him. However, another man threatened Dinesh with a gun, demanding the release of his accomplice.

Meanwhile, social media users have reacted to the video that surfaced online, expressing concern about carrying a large amount of cash in a bag.

One user wrote, "Rs 80 lakhs aise kon bag mein leke ghumta hai (Who carries Rs 80 lakhs in a bag)."

"Welcome to "new" Delhi," another user said.

“In America, they are scared to expose their phones, lest they get mugged. It shows the confidence Indians have to walk around casually with 80 lakhs in a back pack. Lets not be too harsh on ourselves, India is the best place to live, work, thrive, or simply chill,” added another.