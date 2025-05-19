These 10 ultra-luxury watches, valued between USD 1 million to USD 55 million (Rs 8.3 crore to Rs 458 crore), are worth more than a Lamborghini in 2025.

Not just time, these watches tell wealth: Worth Rs 8 crore to Rs 458 crore

When people consider high-priced things, one of the first things that pop into our minds is usually a luxury car like a Lamborghini. But did you know that a few wristwatches cost even more than an emblem-new Lamborghini in 2025? Yes, it’s actually true. These watches are not simply timepieces – they’re masterpieces of art, history, and engineering, worn by billionaires as a symbol of popularity and fashion.

Here are 10 watches that, as of 2025, are worth more than a Lamborghini (which now fees around USD 250,000 or Rs 2 crore in India):

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime – One of the most high-priced watches ever made, it costs over USD 31 million (Rs 258 crore). It has two faces and 20 special features in it.

Graff Diamonds Hallucination – This watch is essentially a rainbow of rare diamonds and is worth USD 55 million (Rs 458 crore).

Breguet Grande Complication Marie-Antoinette – Made in honour of the French queen, this piece is well worth USD 30 million (Rs 250 crore) and took over 40 years to finish.

Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch – Fully covered with diamonds, the glamorous watch is priced at around USD 18 million (Rs 150 crore).

Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona – The classic watch once owned by the Hollywood icon was auctioned for more than USD 17.8 million (Rs 148 crore).

Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 – A rare antique watch that sold for USD 11.1 million (Rs 92 crore) in an auction.

Vacheron Constantin 57260 – As it possesses 57 special features, it is worth approximately USD 8 million (Rs 66 crore).

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire – Constructed fully of transparent sapphire, this watch is worth USD 2 million (Rs 16.6 crore).

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Complication – A symbol of technical beauty, it's worth more than USD 1 million (Rs 8.3 crore).

Hublot Big Bang Diamond – Adorned in 1,280 diamonds, it's worth approximately USD 5 million (Rs 41.5 crore).

These watches aren't mere add-ons – they are scarce pieces of art on the wrist, possessed by the world's wealthiest connoisseurs.