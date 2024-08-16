Rs 700 For 1.8 km: Man's post about Uber fare goes viral

A LinkedIn post highlighting Uber's ₹699 fare for a 1.8km ride sparked widespread frustration over surge pricing practices among working professionals.

Uber charges create a stir: Ride-hailing apps like Uber and Ola have become a popular and convenient way for professionals to get around. However, when demand surges, these apps sometimes behave like traditional taxis by drastically increasing their prices—often at the times when customers need them the most. This practice of surge pricing recently became the subject of a heated discussion on LinkedIn, after a post by Surya Pandey, a product management professional, went viral.

Surya shared his frustration after being asked to pay ₹ 699 for a short 1.8-kilometre ride on Uber. In his post, he sarcastically compared the situation to the stock market boom of the 1990s, writing, "If only I had the foresight to invest in Uber's surge pricing instead of the stock market, I'd be outpacing Harshad Mehta by now." He went on to point out the irony of ride-hailing apps, which initially aimed to make transportation more affordable, now becoming a source of frustration due to exorbitant pricing.

He continued by describing a common experience for many commuters: after just a few drops of rain in Gurugram, the price for a ride might skyrocket by 300%, only to leave passengers stranded for hours. As a solution, he jokingly suggested returning to an age-old practice—asking someone for a lift.

The post resonated with many professionals, sparking a flood of comments from others sharing their own experiences with surge pricing. Some users sarcastically commented on the affordability of "compact rides" that cost ₹ 700, while others pointed out that sometimes even auto rickshaws charge more than regular cabs. One user humorously expressed gratitude for the kindness of strangers who offer lifts during heavy rains, noting that such generosity often helps people avoid the high fares of ride-hailing services.

The viral post has highlighted a common frustration among urban commuters, who feel increasingly fleeced by surge pricing practices, especially during critical moments when transportation is most needed.

