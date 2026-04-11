Rs 684 to Rs 1,084 in minutes? Bengaluru man claims cab driver used ‘fake app’ to hike fare mid-ride

A shocking incident of a cab ride in Bengaluru has gone viral after a man claimed that his fare jumped from Rs 684 to Rs 1,084 within minutes, allegedly using a fake app, which triggered fresh scam fears.

A new type of scam has surfaced in Bengaluru wherein a resident alleged a cab driver of using a fake app to inflate the fare mid-ride. Yes, you read it right! In a post shared by a user named Anul Agarwal on X, he claimed that for a journey from Whitefield to the airport, his Rapido fare hiked from Rs 684 to Rs 1,084. On questioning the driver, he was told it might be because of parking and other tolls.

As per the post, the passenger also claimed that the price only gets displayed on the app when the ride stops, but the driver said to him that he had stopped the ride and questioned his network. After checking the driver's phone, the passenger claimed to have found a fake app called 'Towner', which let them display any price and the app looks exactly like Rapido.

''I took my bag and ran I paid the amount showed on my Rapido app Rapido has the biggest scam drivers be safe pls and pay only the amount displayed your app,'' the user wrote in his post on X.

Update: Rapido support had reached out to me (right as my flight was about to take off) and I explained everything and shared a SS of my upi transaction



I paid 200 in UPI, 700 cash



They refunded the additional amount and would take action against the driver!!



Great support… https://t.co/KG5kp5MECo — anul agarwal (@anulagarwal) April 11, 2026

Netizens' reactions

Soon after the post went viral on X, several other social media users shared their experience of such fraud. One user wrote, ''A similar thing happened to me on auto, The ride showed an amount, while the ride was ending the auto guy showed some other screen showing more charge than actual. I showed him that on my app it's showing such rate and I'm gonna pay that much. He tried arguing but couldn't do.''

Another one shared, ''Samething happens to me also during rapido cab service.. They are using an another app which shows a different amount than actual. Driver argued with me to pay more amount as per his app. From that day i stopped booking through.''

Note: DNA doesn't verify the claims made by the social media user on X. ​