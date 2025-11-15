Rs 600 for just one hug? China’s ‘Man Mum’ trend is taking over social media

The trend originated with a college student who posted online about feeling overwhelmed by her thesis.

A strange social trend is rapidly spreading across major Chinese cities, sparking debate about companionship, emotional health, and the pressures of modern life. Known as the "man mum," this trend involves young, gym-trained men offering non-romantic hugs to women seeking a moment of peace amid mounting academic and workplace stress.

This practice, now widely discussed on Chinese social media platforms, allows customers to book a five-minute hug for 20 to 50 yuan (approximately Rs 250 to Rs 600). What began as a spontaneous outpouring of emotion online has now blossomed into a massive micro-industry based on the promise of temporary emotional relief.

The trend originated with a college student who posted online about feeling overwhelmed by her thesis. She described how she hugged a friend and felt an instant sense of peace. The post garnered over 100,000 comments, and eventually, many began offering "hug therapy" in a friendly tone. Within weeks, the idea evolved from a casual activity between acquaintances to a structured, paid service through chat apps.

Today, women seeking professional boundaries and security are increasingly meeting these "man mums" in public spaces like parks, subway stations, and shopping malls. One woman, quoted by the South China Morning Post, described receiving a hug after three hours of overtime. The man patted her on the shoulder, listened to her about her workplace troubles, and made her feel "so much lighter."

The term "man mum" originally referred to muscular men who regularly went to the gym. In its new incarnation, it refers to men with broad builds, a gentle and patient demeanor, and a blend of strength and a nurturing, almost maternal, emotional presence. Appearance, body language, warmth in conversation, and respectful behaviour are among the qualities women look for when choosing a service provider. In some cases, tall or athletic women also play this role.

Many of these young people say they are motivated not just by earnings, but by the sense of purpose they gain from alleviating someone's mental burden. One service provider, Zhou, reportedly offered 34 hugs and earned 1,758 yuan in a short period of time.

Another said the service gave them confidence, a sense of being "useful" to someone in a difficult time. Many stand on busy sidewalks with placards that say "50 yuan for five minutes," and consider it a part-time opportunity alongside their studies or day jobs.

Behind this trend lies a deeper story of loneliness among China's youth. Despite being well-connected online, many struggle with loneliness in real life. Rising living costs, job insecurity, and relentless academic commitments have collectively put a strain on emotional health. Some women even thank huggers with coffee, snacks, or small gifts.

However, this phenomenon is not without criticism. Commentators argue that rebranding physical intimacy as "therapy" risks blurring boundaries. One lawyer quoted in local media warned that this trend could be misused to shield inappropriate behaviour.

Nevertheless, as the topic dominates search results with hundreds of posts daily, the "Man Mum" movement remains a powerful reflection of the emotional void facing young urban China.

